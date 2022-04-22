PMA appeals to repeal PMC act

Islamabad: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad on Thursday demanded of the quarters concerned to repeal the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act, 2020 and restore the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Act 2012.

Addressing a press conference, President PMA Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha alongwith Senior Vice President Dr. Syeda Luba Hussain, General Secretary Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha and Joint Secretary Dr Syed Abid Shah, expressed the hope that all genuine demands of doctors will be accepted by the present new government and revise the PMC and MTI laws.