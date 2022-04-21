Authorities asked to ensure water supply in Balambat channel

TIMERGARA: Taking notice on public complaints regarding interruption of water supply in Balambat irrigation channel, Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday directed the Lower Dir district administration to take urgent measures for smooth provision of water in Balambat irrigation channel.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan and Executive Engineer Irrigation Department Muhammad Sajjad Khan and site engineer Sadam Khan visited the site and inspected repair work on damaged portion of irrigation channel at Khall.

A portion of Balambat irrigation channel had been damaged around two months ago, affecting smooth supply to all the down areas.

The officials directed the contractor to carry out the repair work in two shifts so that the repair work may be completed as soon as possible.

Talking to this scribe via phone from Swat, Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that residents of Lower Dir had complained regarding the issue affecting more than 16 villages in Lower Dir district. He said that action would be initiated against those involved in using substandard material in construction of the irrigation channel.