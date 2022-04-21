Case against turncoats to reach logical end: Basharat

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Basharat Raja has said the party will ensure that reference seeking disqualification of its turncoats reach a logical end.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Raja Basharat said that those who had turned their coats had no constitutional worth, nor they had any respect in masses now. He said that the PTI government had taken this step to purge the country politics from “Lotacracy”.

The MPAs of Punjab against whom reference has been sent to the Election Commission include Raja Saghir, Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akber, Ajmal Cheema, Faisal Hayat Jaboana, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Chohan, Mehr Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Amin Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial, Sheikh Salman Naeem, Zawar Warraich and others.

PPP workers asked to get ready for elections: PPP central Punjab general-secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has asked the PPP workers to start preparations for the next general elections. I will play a role of a bridge between the PPP workers and the leadership, Murtaza said. Ejaz Sama, Farooq Yousuf Gharki, Afnan Butt, Neelam Jabbar, Umar Sharif Bukhari, Sonia Khan, Khurram Farooq, Naseer Ahmed, Naseem Sabir and Mani Pahlawan were present in the meeting of the party workers. He said the doors of the party’s leaders and offices are open for the workers. PPP Lahore president Chaudhry Aslam Gul said the party vote bank increased as a result of people's long march.

Naulakha Church hosts Iftar-dinner for Muslims: Presbyterian Naulakha Church Wednesday hosted the annual Iftar dinner in honour of its Muslim brethren.

The Christian delegates warmly welcomed the Muslim scholars and guests from different fields. The Iftar dinner began with interfaith prayers. Religious scholar Badshahi Masjid Ramzan Sialwi and pastor Shahid Miraj offered special prayers for the development and solidarity of Pakistan. Dr Majid Able in his short speech said that Christian fasting is a day of purification and receiving God's grace.

“We read in the Holy Bible that whenever man breaks God's commandments and does things that turn him away from God, God through his prophets sent a message to mankind to repent and fast and to change through fasting.” Former provincial minister for Education Imran Masood said that in order to lay the foundation of peace, it is very important that all of us understand the commonalities of each other's religions. Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Chairman Kul Masalak Board, said that fasting certainly purifies the hearts while this purity promotes harmony between Christians and Muslims.

Human rights activist from UK Chaudhry Afzal said that it was a great example of interfaith harmony that all gathered for Iftar dinner. Other speakers also appreciated the services of Dr Majid Abel in promoting mutual love and affection. Head of Peace Committee Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Vice Principal Jamia Arwat Al Wasqa Allama Naqi Abbas, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Sahibzada Waheed Ahmad Qadri, Syed Naubahar Shah, CEO of Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan, media person Arshad Ansari, Khawaja Naseer, Maulana Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Samiullah and Hafiz Noman were present on the occasion.