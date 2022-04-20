 
Wednesday April 20, 2022
Foolproof security arrangements lauded

By our correspodnent
April 20, 2022

HAFIZABAD: A local NGO has lauded the efforts of DC Muhammad Asif and DPO Bilal Zafar for adopting foolproof security measures for the worship places in the city. It was said by Abid Sarwar, secretary general of the NGO, while addressing a meeting here. He said that the administration provided best security measures on the Good Friday and the Easter.

