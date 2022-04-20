Rashid had flayed opposition’s protest against CEC

ISLAMABAD: When Sheikh Rashid was the federal minister in the PTI government, he had crticised the opposition parties for planning protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office for alleged rigging in elections.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Shaikh Rashid had said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was a man of priciples. He said he couldn't understand why the opposition was planning a protest as it was not Raja who had conducted the elections!