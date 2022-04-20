Hina stresses sincere efforts to face challenges on diplomatic front

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar stressed the need for employing sincere efforts to address the challenges on the diplomatic front.

The new MoS, who assumed her responsibilities at the ministry of foreign affairs after taking the oath of office Tuesday, expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the minister on the working of various divisions of the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretaries including Dr Khalid Hussain Memon, Raza Bashir Tarar and additional secretaries of the ministry. Earlier upon arrival at the ministry of foreign affairs to join her new responsibilities, Hina Rabbani Khar was received by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials.

Belonging to the PPP, Hina Rabbani Khar has previously served as foreign minister from February 2011 to March 2013, the youngest person and the first woman to hold this office in the country. Earlier, she has also served as the state minister for finance and economic affairs.