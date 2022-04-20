Mohsin stars as Alamgir Gymkhana clinch Corporate Cup

KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana were crowned champions when they downed the experienced Omar Associates by four wickets in the final of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Corporate Cup Cricket Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Hasan Mohsin chipped in with a solid 41-ball 54 as Alamgir Gymkhana chased down the 136-run target with three balls to spare after losing six wickets.

Mohsin smashed seven fours in his outstanding innings.

Hassan Khan made a 17-ball 19 not out, striking one four while Saim Ayub scored a 16-ball 20, featuring one six and one four. Spinner Qasim Akram was the pick of the bowlers with 2-16 in three overs.

Earlier, Omar Associates were restricted to 135-6 in 20 overs with Danish Aziz scoring 29-ball 40. He hammered two sixes and as many fours. After losing a few quick wickets, Danish added 56 valuable runs for the fifth wicket stand with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who chipped in with a run-a-ball 35, striking two fours and one six. Qasim Akram made a 12-ball 18, clobbering three fours. Saim Ayub got 3-23 in four overs while Ashiq Ali claimed 2-18 in four overs.

For his brilliant all-around performance, Saim was declared the man of the match.

Omar Associates skipper Sarfaraz appreciated the performance of Alamgir Gymkhana players. "Our team scored 10 to 20 runs less than what we would have liked and we also made mistakes in fielding," he said.

Sarfaraz praised the performance of Hasan. He said Hasan played a remarkable innings. he also said that some of the Alamgir Gymkhana players had the ability to represent Pakistan.

Alamgir Gymkhana captain Suad Shakeel said his young players grabbed the opportunity well in this tournament

DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry distributed prizes and handed a trophy to the winning captain.

The winners Alamgir Gymkhana were handed over a purse of Rs1.2 million and a glittering trophy while the runners-up Omar Associates went away with Rs600,000 and a trophy.