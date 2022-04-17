SHCBA condemns Dutch MP’s

Logo of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) on Saturday condemned the Islamophobic and derogatory statements made by a Dutch member of parliament on his social media account against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The SHCBA said in a statement that this blatant Islamophobia comes in the backdrop of the 76th session of the United Nations’ General Assembly, declaring March 15 as an international day to combat Islamophobia.

The SHCBA called upon the prime minister to immediately raise the issue with Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN and ask the Dutch government to take legal action against its member of parliament, Geert Wilders and formulate appropriate legislation to curb hate speech against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).