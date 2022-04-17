ECP demands foolproof security for CEC

The name board at the ECP building Islamabad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the secretary Ministry of Interior for foolproof security of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The letter from the ECP said that in view of the current situation, foolproof security should be provided to the CEC.

The letter said that security should be ensured while traveling outside the residence of the Chief Election Commissioner and Islamabad.

According to the Election Commission, suspicious persons have been spotted around the Chief Election Commissioner in recent days.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the ECP to decide the PTI foreign funding case within 30 days.



The IHC also rejected PTI’s plea against handing over record of foreign funding case to petitioner Akbar S Babar. The IHC dismissed the petition filed by PTI against Akbar S Babar and upheld the ECP decision.

The PTI had challenged the ECP’s decision. The ECP on January 25 and January 31 rejected the PTI’s petitions.

It may be recalled that the prohibited foreign funding case has been pending in the Election Commission since November 2014.

Earlier, the ECP had rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to keep report of its foreign funding case confidential.

In a written order, the ECP said, “How can we issue an order while the report on foreign funding case before us has become a public document?”

The ECP also ordered the scrutiny committee on the PPP and PMLN’s funding case to submit a report in 10 days.

During the previous hearing, PTI lawyer Shah Khawar had requested the ECP not to public the report on the party’s foreign funding.

On the other hand, the ECP said that the scrutiny committee had almost completed its work with regard to PPP and PMLN funding.