ECP to hear PTI foreign funding case daily

An aerial shot of a PTI rally (Left) and name board at the ECP building in Islambad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday decided to hear the PTI foreign funding case on a daily basis so that it could be decided within 30 days.

The decision was made in the light of a decision of the Islamabad High Court, in which the court had dismissed a PTI appeal against the ECP order rejecting two applications seeking dismissal of the foreign funding case, disassociating Akbar S Babar from the case and keeping the PTI documents secret. The case was filed in the ECP in November 2014.

Meanwhile, the zoning committee set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan has released the preliminary list of constituencies as per the schedule of delimitation of local bodies in Islamabad, according to which 50 union councils have been formed in Islamabad.

In each union council, six general wards and two women’s wards have been formed. The preliminary list of constituencies has been posted. Suggestions and objections in this regard may be filed from April 16 to 30. The District Election Commissioner’s Office Islamabad and the Regional Election Commissioner office Rawalpindi can be approached for the purpose.



Separately, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja telephoned the District Returning Officer, Returning Officer, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer and other officers concerned in connection with a by-election to be held in NA-33 Hangu district on April 17. He ordered the by-polls should be held in a clean, transparent and peaceful manner.