Kate Middleton praised for keeping children's lives normal

Kate Middleton has been praised by a royal expert for "doing a fantastic job" of keeping her "children's lives as normal as possible".

Speaking to The Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "It's a fine balance, but I think she and William have succeeded in giving all three children a very good measure of privacy whilst satisfying the media and public demands for them to be seen in public."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal commentator said the couple's children will have to get used to the publicity of royal life.

Bond thinks that Prince William and Princess Kate are already succeeding at this, as seen over the festive period.

She said: "They need to get used to the experience of being on show and on duty, because that is likely to be how it is for the rest of their lives.

"And, so far, the children don't seem phased by meeting the crowds.

"In fact, I thought they all looked particularly at ease at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

Following in the footsteps of the late Princess Diana, William recently took his first son, George, to a homelessness charity, the same organization he had visited with his mother.

Last month, Princess Charlotte also won hearts of millions of people with her piano performance with Princess Kate.

Prince Louis's interactions with people on Christmas Day in Sandringham also won praises from royal fans.