Prince Harry turns towards manipulation for security? ‘Whoever is behind it realise how counterproductive you are’

Amid calls that Ravec’s risk management board (RMB) has already ‘nailed’ in the considerations for Prince Harry’s security woes, whenever he comes to the UK, a source has come forward with insight, and clap back.

This source is part of the government and royal sources who are speaking out in regards to Prince Harry’s security reconsideration because, in their view its still not been finalized yet, unlike what is thought.

They spoke to The Times and said, “I have no idea what the RMB recommendation to Ravec will be, but what I do know with certainty is that neither does anyone else, since they are still undertaking the review.”

“On that basis, claims that a decision is already ‘nailed on’ seem more like an attempt to manipulate the media into manifesting an outcome from what will be a fair and rigorous review, but one that is very much still ongoing.”

“Whoever is behind them must not realise how transparent and counterproductive to proper process that is.”

What is pertinent to mention is that, despite the security considerations still being under review, the Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in the UK, this month for his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) slated for the 19th of January.

The likes of Elton John, his husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley and Baroness Lawrence will be joining the Duke of Sussex as the seven claimants for this.