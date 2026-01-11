‘Exhausting’ Meghan Markle becomes delusional as alienation threatens to grow

After many years of effort, releases, launches and projects, it appears as though many have lost faith in Meghan Markle’s ability to land a success, especially US-based columnist and royal and foreign policy commentator Lee Cohen.

He shared this personal opinion in an interview with the Daily Express and got candid while delivering this hot take.

In his eyes, whether it was the Netflix pivot, the Spotify deal, the Polo docuseries, even With Love, Meghan, despite its initial success, there hasn’t been much that has withstood the test of time consistently.

In his view the Duchess is in a ‘doom loop,” one that shows no chance at getting fixed.

While summing up 2026, and looking towards 2026 he said, “my take is that Meghan Markle’s post-royal career is no longer a journey. It’s a loop.”

A ‘doom loop’ which follows the following sequence, “Launch. Hype. Disappointment. Rebrand. Repeat.”

He even hypothesized how 2026 is slated to go, based of past experience and added, “by 2026, the pattern isn’t just familiar — it’s exhausting. Her revolving door of staff will tell us, again, that this project is the real one. They will insist, again, that critics ‘don’t get it’. And once more, the audience will quietly drift away.”

“So, 2026 in a nutshell?” he claims will see “more launches. More breathless announcements. More delusional insistence that breakout success is one pivot away.”

Before concluding he also added the other side and made one thing clear that is that it’ll have “zero breakthroughs. No relevance. Just diminishing returns and public exhaustion and alienation.”