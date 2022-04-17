NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the demise of Bilquis Bano Edhi — the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.
Taking to Twitter, the Indian prime minister said, "My sincere condolences on the passing away of Bilquis Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe."
Talking about her selfless and humanitarian work, PM Modi said that people in India remember her fondly. "May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.
