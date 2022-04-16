KMU syndicate holds election

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Syndicate held elections for different categories of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and directors at KMU multi-purpose hall and KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Kohat.

A press release said that the elections were held in accordance with the prevailing rules and regulations of the university to fill the vacant seats reserved for professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and directors in the syndicate.

KMU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Lal Mohammad Khattak was the chairman of the election committee.

Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Haider, Additional Director of Academics Mohammad Islam and Deputy Director of Academics Fawad Ahmad were members of the committee.

Prof Dr Akhtar Shireen of KIMS Kohat was elected unopposed for the seat of professor as no one had submitted nomination papers against him.

Dr Khalid Iqbal, Dr Syed Hamid Habib, Dr Sohail Aziz Paracha, Dr Taj Ali were the contesters for associate professor, Dr Saad Liaqat, Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Dr Abdul Jalil Khan and Dr Muhammad Umar Khan ran for the seat of assistant professor whereas Dr Inayat Shah and Dr Braikhna Jamil were in the run for the director’s slot. According to the results released by the election committee, Dr Khalid Iqbal and Dr Saad Liaqat of IBMS were elected against the seats of associate and assistant professor respectively, whereas on the seat of director Dr Braikhna Jamil director of IHPE&R became a member of the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq while congratulating the newly elected syndicate members expressed the hope that they would play a positive role in this important forum of the university.

He said KMU was in process of horizontal and vertical growth and marching at a great speed towards achieving its vision of KMU will be the global leader in health sciences, academics and research for efficient and compassionate health care.

The elected representatives of the faculty members would play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, he added. Prof Dr Ziaul Haq congratulated the runner-ups who showed the courage to nominate themselves but conceded the defeat and congratulated the winners by showing sportsmanship.

He lauded Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Lal Mohammad, his team including the academic section, and the registrar’s office for their impartial and leading role in organizing this healthy activity.