Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmud new Punjab governor likely

LAHORE: Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmud, senior PPP leader, who has also headed the PPP southern Punjab chapter, is likely to become the new governor Punjab in next few days.

Name of the Makhdoom, who hails from Jamal Din Wali, district Rahim Yar Khan, and is a close aide of former president and PPPP head Asif Ali Zardari, is doing rounds these days as the ultimate choice for the slot of governor Punjab.

The Makhdoom has also served as governor Punjab at the end of the last PPP tenure when he replaced Sardar Latif Khan Khosa in December 2012. He held this office till he was replaced by Chaudhry Sarwar after the PMLN came to power in 2013.

Makhdoom Ahmed belongs to a very well-known and respected family of southern Punjab. His father, the late Makhdoom Hassan Mehmood, was part of the first Legislative Assembly of Pakistan between 1948 and 1951 and served as the last chief minister of Bahawalpur state till it announced its merger with Pakistan in 1951.

He also served as the federal minister for Local Bodies and later, remained the member of Punjab Assembly till his death. The Makhoom started his political career in 1980s and served as an MPA, provincial minister, MNA, federal minister, district nazim and governor of Punjab.

His two sons -- Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood and Makhdoom Mustafa Mehmood -- are sitting MNAs from Rahim Yar Khan whereas his nephew, Makhdoom Usman Mehmood is also the sitting MPA of the PPP. He is related to the noted political families of southern Punjab and Sindh as he is also a relative of former prime minister and the sitting chairman of Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Abdul Qadir Gilani, son of Syed Yusuf Raza, was also pitched for a provincial assembly seat in 2008 by-polls from where he got elected unopposed after he lost the general election from his home-town Multan. Ahmed Mehmud is also related to Pagara family of Sanghar, Sindh and he is also a close relative of Jehangir Khan Tareen, the estranged PTI leader.

Under the power sharing formula, decided between the PPP and the PMLN, People’s Party will get Punjab governorship, the National Assembly speaker’s slot and adjustment on some seats in the by-polls. Already, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had been elected as the Speaker of National Assembly and within next few days, Makhoom Ahmed Mehmud is also likely to take oath as the new governor Punjab.