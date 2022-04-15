Sindh launches new vehicle registration plates

Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Thursday launched new registration number pates with special security features for motor vehicles in the province.

A ceremony for launching the new number plates was held at the Motor Registration Wing at the Civic Centre. Car owners were given number plates at the ceremony. Chawla described the launch of the number plates as a great achievement of the provincial excise and taxation department, saying that behind this vision, there were people like Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said the new number plates had several security features: they were retroreflective and thus easily visible in the dark of the night, and had an aluminium sheet and a barcode.

It was not possible to make a duplicate of the new registration plates, Chawla said, adding that soon traffic police would be able to get all the details of vehicles through these number plates and that would make it easier for them to track stolen vehicles.

He said they were also grateful to the Sindh High Court, for it helped the government in launching the new number plates, which was a matter of great pride for the government. The minister said the number plates of Sindh carried a unique design, as PPP Chairman Bilawal wanted to see Sindh on the path of innovation.

He added that the tax collection by the excise department was improving day by day, the department was moving towards innovation, and an online tax-filing facility was also available for vehicle owners.

In the first phase, these number plates would be given on the registration of new vehicles, and efforts were being made to issue number plates to as many vehicles as possible within a year.