Balochistan governor resigns

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Wednesday stepped down from his constitutional post, PRO to governor said. The governor has submitted his resignation to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for the approval, he further said. "My services would be available for the country and nation," Agha said in a statement after tendering his resignation.
