Power shut down notice

Islamabad: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to Iesco spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, HPT-III, Industrial, Sohdran, Quaidabad, Pirwadhai, Bagh Sardaran, Carriage Factory, Zubair Shaheed, Bolani, Sohawa Court, Matwa, Ara Bazar, Main Bazaar, Millat Chowk, Line Park, KSM-1, Pepli, Balkasar.
Daultallah feeders: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital feeders, 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; DM Textile, Rata, Mangtal, Gulshanabad, BB Shaheed, Major Masood, Industrial, Railway Colony, Muslimabad, Ahsanabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Dhok Hasso feeders and surroundings.
