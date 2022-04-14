Andrew McDonald appointed as Australia coach

SYDNEY: Australia’s top cricket body appointed Andrew McDonald as national coach on Wednesday, two months after the shock departure of Justin Langer.

McDonald, 40, secured a four-year contract after winning praise for his performance as interim coach since Langer’s abrupt resignation on February 5 shook the cricket world.

He takes on one of the highest-profile jobs in Australia, where cricket is an essential part of the country’s identity and the team’s exploits grip much of the nation.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, exciting role, and I am really happy, happy and grateful,” McDonald told reporters after being confirmed in the job by Cricket Australia.

McDonald returned last week from the side’s successful Pakistan tour where they won the Test series and the sole Twenty20.

Langer left after failing to win the public support of key players including captain Pat Cummins, despite guiding Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory over archrivals England and a maiden T20 World Cup title.

Langer was also credited with overhauling a toxic Australian cricketing culture that led to the 2018 “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering scandal.

In the run-up to Langer’s departure, disgruntled players had complained anonymously to Australian media about his intense coaching style.

By contrast, limited-overs captain Aaron Finch had praised former Test allrounder McDonald’s “calm approach”.

“He never seems to get flustered by any situation or result — it’s all about the process and making sure your preparation and attention to detail is 100 percent,” Finch told reporters shortly after McDonald took over in the interim role.

Cricket Australia said McDonald will be head coach in all formats but some white-ball series may be led by an assistant to alleviate the “significant workload ahead”.

“I think he will do a fantastic job,” former Australia Test captain Michael Clarke said Tuesday on the eve of McDonald’s widely anticipated appointment.

He warned, however, that Australia would be under pressure to perform with McDonald, who had been an assistant to Langer since 2019.