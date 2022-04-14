Shaheen jumps to No 10 in T20I rankings

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has climbed fours spots to No 10 in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings.

He made the jump after he got 2/21 in the one-off T20I against Australia in Lahore recently.

Josh Hazlewood, who did not feature in the game, dropped a spot to No 3 with Adil Rashid moving to No 2. South Africa’s Tabraiz remains at the top.

Babar Azam, The ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March, continues his stay at the top of the batters’ rankings, though Mohammad Rizwan, the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year 2021, dropped a spot to No 3.

Babar scored 66 off 46 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, while fellow opener Rizwan scored 23 off 19 balls, striking a four and a six.

Pakistan lost the match by three wickets.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram is second in the batters’ rankings.

There was some movement in the Test player Rankings as well after the conclusion of the series between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Keshav Maharaj, who starred both with the bat and the ball in the final game and took home the Player of the Match and Player of the Series, rose to 21st in bowlers’ rankings and 13th in all-rounders.

His partner in crime and fellow spinner Simon Harmer climbed 26 spots to No.54 in bowlers rankings. The off-spinner finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets, only second to Maharaj (16).