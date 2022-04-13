Country can’t move forward without constitutional reforms, says PSP

Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaim Khani said on Tuesday that the political parties present in the parliament on public tax money can sit in the assemblies all day and night for their own power struggle, but when it comes to public welfare and resolution of public problems, they do not bother to appear in the legislatures even for years.

“Conscienceless politicians have taught Article 5 to the public, but not articles 9 to 25A of the Constitution of Pakistan which ensure the rights of the people. These provisions are not only violated every day, but also they [the politicians] are not ready to even talk about these even once. For the last one-and-a-half months, the only thing that has been happening in the country is: who is coming to power and who is leaving?” he said while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House on Tuesday on the occasion of different parties’ workers joining the PSP.

Members of Central Executive Committee and the National Council were also present on the occasion when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan and Jamhoori Watan Party workers joined the PSP in large numbers.

“It seems that there are only 500 families in Pakistan, some of whom were in opposition before but now they are in government, and those who were in government are now on the opposition benches. No one cares about what torment the common man is going through.

“The poor have reached the lowest level of poverty. They do not even have money for Sehri and Iftari. If the new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, continues to please the allies and does not carry out constitutional reforms, then the country will not go ahead,” Kaim Khani said. He further said that the people should vote for the party that would amend the constitution and empower the people.

“Syed Mustafa Kamal has demanded three constitutional amendments to move the country in the right direction. Elections to the national and provincial assemblies should be made conditional on local government elections. Like the prime minister and the chief minister, the powers and departments of the mayor should also be enshrined in the constitution. Ensure the issuance of PFC awards in the style of NFC awards,” he added.

The PSP leader said his party would take full part in the next elections. Forms are available on the Pak Sarzameen Party’s website, and anyone from across the country who wants to contest from the PSP platform can apply.

Kaim Khani said that the PSP would demonstrate its full public strength on May 15 in Liaquatabad, which would determine the political future of Karachi. On Sunday, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal had said that the change in the federal government after the successful no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan was not going to benefit the public.

Addressing the PSP’s central executive committee at the Pakistan House, he had said that rather than demanding parks, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities and road infrastructure, the people should demand powers and finances to build them.

Kamal was of the view that all the political parties vying for power in the National Assembly had forgotten the people of Pakistan. Now the nation, he said, would have to stand with only those political parties striving to bring power to the public on the doorstep.

The PSP, he said, had proposed three amendments in the constitution to devolve powers to the public. Kamal said the elections of the national and provincial assemblies should be held along with the elections for the local governments. He also demanded a Provincial Finance Commission award to distribute financial resources to the local governments.

As for the mayoral elections, he said they should be done after the Constitution’s article 140-A had been interpreted. With these amendments, he said, 95 per cent of public woes would be addressed. The PSP chief said that the country had experimented with all the political parties and the only option the people of Pakistan had now was the PSP.