Over Rs102m allowance distributed

LAHORE:District Zakat Committee Lahore distributed Rs102.994 million Guzara allowance to 97 percent deserving persons during first half of fiscal year of 2021-22.

According to a spokesperson for the District Zakat Committee Lahore, District Zakat Officer Ali Haider Kahlu said the government had released Rs 96.260 for 1,0616 needy persons of regular Guzara allowance and Rs6.734 million for 557 blind needy persons. He said the needy persons had received their allowance through a franchise following the biometric verification and remaining persons would receive messages soon.