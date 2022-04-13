Pacer Irfan eyes T20 WC return

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan hopes to play in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled in Australia.

The 39-year-old said that he has been working hard on his fitness to make a comeback.

“I had fitness issues previously but I have worked hard on my fitness,” he said. “My bowling and fitness have improved. I had hired a basketball trainer for this purpose,” he added.

“My target is to play T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where I can be lethal with the advantage of extra bounce,” he said.

Irfan played his last international match in 2019 against Australia.

The tall fast bowler has represented Pakistan in 60 ODIs, four Tests and 22 T20Is.