Last episode of Geo’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khak’ today

KARACHI: The last episode of Geo TV drama serial - Aye Musht-e-Khak - will be aired today at 8 pm. Under the banner of Seventh Sky Entertainment, the drama serial was written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahsan Talish. Shani Arshad composed the soundtrack of the play. The super hit duo of Feroz Khan and Sana Jawaid once again won the hearts of the viewers with their brilliant performances.