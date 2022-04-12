It is good to note that Imran Khan is now out of power. He was a good cricketer, but he was not a good leader – at least this is what his tenure tells. His government’s mismanagement resulted in chaos and the country got trapped in a quagmire of crises. Imran Khan had no statesmanship and no sense of good governance. Ordinary people were in deep trouble and unable to make their ends meet.

The only thing he did when he was in power was to chase the opposition every now and then. He had an incompetent team around him. Even NAB failed to provide any evidence against politicians arrested on corruption charges in almost four years. His tenure was quite challenging for ordinary people. The Supreme Court should be thanked for ensuring that the no-confidence motion went ahead. It is hoped that the new government will manage the economy efficiently and stabilize it.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi