‘Over 500 schools whitewashed in Abbottabad’

ABBOTTABAD: The district steering committee of the Education Department was told that more than 500 schools have been whitewashed while facilities including furniture would be provided to these schools soon.

Chaired by deputy commissioner Abbottabad here on Saturday, the meeting was briefed by DMO Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood about the performance from January to March 2022 and the performance and minutes of the previous meeting of the committee.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to assistant commissioner Abbottabad regarding demarcation of GPS Bagh, GPS Sherbai Syedan, GPS Dheri Meera, GPS Khokhar and other schools.

He briefed the CEOs (both male and female) on the cleanliness of schools, whitewash, according to which 200 schools for girls and 295 for schools have been whitewashed.

He directed officials concerned to complete the process of procurement of furniture as soon as possible.

The DC directed officials to ensure strict action against staff absenteeism and other violations.

He also issued instructions regarding the provision of code to schools operating without EMIS code to further improve the quality of monitoring, provision of facilities and education process in schools.

He issued instructions to DEOs and DMOs regarding improvement of schools and improvement of monitoring systems.

The DC also issued necessary instructions regarding repairing of buildings of different schools and its boundary walls, etc.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Tariqullah, District Monitoring Officer Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood, district education officer (male), district education officer (female) and officials of Education Department.