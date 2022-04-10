IMRAN SHOWN THE DOOR

Imran Khan leaving the Prime Minister House. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The wait for the combined opposition to throw Imran Khan out of power ended after midnight on Saturday when all unconstitutional tactics by the ruling party met with defeat and the National Assembly expressed no-confidence in the prime minister and the leader of the house.

The no-confidence resolution remained successful with 174 votes, whereas minimum 172 votes were required for the no-trust success. The members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left proceedings before start of the voting process.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of the Jamaat-e-Islami did not attend proceedings.

“The no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan has been passed by majority of total membership of the House,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said while announcing the result of voting at 12:59am. He said at this historic occasion, the absence of Nawaz Sharif was being felt.



Imran Khan also became the first prime minister of Pakistan who fell victim to no-confidence move of the combined opposition. He was elected as country’s 22nd prime minister with 176 votes, and he secured 178 votes when he sought confidence vote from the House later.

The parliamentarians from the PMLN raised slogans of Allah-ho Akbar and in favour of Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

None of dissident PTI members participated in the voting process and thus averted their disqualification.

Former speaker Sardar Ayaz from the panel of chairmen, chaired proceedings of the House during the voting on the no-confidence resolution after Asad Qaisar announced tendering resignation as the NA speaker and invited the PMLN parliamentarian to take over the seat to start the process.

Qasim Suri also resigned as the NA deputy speaker, meanwhile. Celebrations inside and outside the Parliament House began as soon as Asad Qaisar announced his resignation and voting started. The National Assembly hall echoed with slogans of ‘Sher Sher’ (Lion).

The voting on the no-confidence resolution could not take place on April 9 as the speaker failed to implement directives of the Supreme Court and opted to tender his resignation. As such, new proceedings for voting had to be started at 12:02am on April 10, which began with recitation from the Holy Quran. Since the start of proceedings of the House on Saturday at 10:30am, the house was suspended due to protest by the opposition benches and for four prayers.

Asad Qaisar, after holding a meeting with Imran Khan at Prime Minister’s House, arrived in the National Assembly hall few minutes before the deadline. “I am liable to the Constitution and the most important demand of the oath is to protect sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan,” Asad Qaisar said.

He said the federal cabinet shared the threat letter with him and asked the lawmakers to stand for the country’s sovereignty. Asad Qaisar also asked Shehbaz Sharif to read the letter and said that he would send the same to the chief justice of Pakistan. He said that he could no longer remain in the seat of the speaker and that he was resigning from his post.

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman also arrived in the chamber of Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate him. “This is a day of victory. Congratulations to the nation,” the PDM chief said. Later, he also reached visitors’ gallery to hear the result of voting on the no-confidence resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said the country was witnessing a new day and thanked all the joint Opposition leaders for their efforts in uniting the parties against the government.

"We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day," said Shehbaz. "We thank everyone for their sacrifices, and now, once again, a Pakistan based on Constitution and law is about to come into existence," the PML-N president said, hoping that the alliance would move the country towards progress.

Shehbaz said this might be the first time in Pakistan that the country's daughters and sisters were sent to prison, but maintained that he wanted to forget the past and move forward.

"When the time comes, we will speak in detail, but we want to heal the wounds of the nation; we will not send innocent people to jails, and we will not take revenge," Shehbaz said, noting that the law will take its course without interference.

"Neither I, nor Bilawal, nor will Maulana Fazlur Rehman interfere. Law will be upheld and we will respect the judiciary," Shehbaz said, thanking Sadiq for chairing the historic session.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recalled what had happened on April 10, adding that on this day, the country approved the 1973 Constitution. "On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against Ziaul Haq," he added. The PPP chairman said that on April 10, 2022, the person who was declared "selected” by the opposition and who proved himself to be an “undemocratic burden” on the country saw the end of his rule.

"I would like to congratulate the whole nation and this House, as for the first time in the history of the country, a no-confidence motion has succeeded and we have made history," said Bilawal. “Today [on] April 20, 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana Pakistan,” said Bilawal. The lawmaker from Larkana said that he had joined the National Assembly only three to four years ago, adding that whatever he has learned during this time is probably more than he had learnt throughout his life.

“I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge. Pakistan Zindabad,” said Bilawal.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, speaking in the house, said Imran Khan’s arrogance caused his fall. He said the new government should focus on solving the Balochistan problems on priority basis.

Taking the floor, MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said this occasion is not merely to celebrate “but show gratefulness as this time is more of a test than a reward.”

He hoped that the alliance between the joint opposition and the change of regime does not convert into a change of behaviour of the opposition leaders. Siddiqui said that it is now the responsibility of the Parliament to move forward and restore the confidence that the leaders have received after the success of the no-confidence motion.

“We neither want Naya Pakistan nor do we want Purana Pakistan, we want a better Pakistan,” the MQMP leader reiterated.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi, speaking on the floor of the house, said they were proud of siding with the opposition parties in the journey of democratic process. He said BAP had performed its role in a real sense.

Earlier, Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister's House soon after the process of voting on the no-trust motion against him began in the National Assembly in the wee hours of Sunday.

Before leaving the PM House, he met his staff members and passed his last order as the head of the government, directing his principal secretary Azam Khan to report to the Establishment Division.

Ex-SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill took his twitter handle to inform that he was the last person to say goodbye to Imran Khan.

“In all these days, I saw Khan fighting alone like a brave person. I have a lot in my heart and it is better, it remains there. Khan was defeated while tied up. I can’t cheat such a brave man,” wrote Gill.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain termed the day sad and tweeted, “Sad day for Pakistan… return of looters. A good man was sent home”.

Dr Shireen Mazari also expressed her sentiments on Twitter, “Sad day for democracy when the US regime succeeds, aided and abetted by a corrupt political mafia and their domestic string pullers plus a judicial coup, which has destroyed parliamentary supremacy. So our deep-seated subservience to US will continue. Shameful!”

Earlier, during the day various speeches were delivered in the house. During the first break — which lasted more than two hours — the Opposition held a consultative meeting in the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif's chamber to discuss a counter-strategy for the government's alleged plan to prolong the session so that voting could not take place today.

Later during the break, the government and the Opposition reached a consensus regarding maintaining order in the House and allowing the speeches to take place uninterrupted, per sources.

From the Opposition’s side, JUIF leader Maulana Asad Mahmood assured the members of the treasury benches that they will not interrupt speeches delivered from the government’s side once the session begins; however, he warned that if the MNAs from the treasury benches created a ruckus, the joint Opposition leaders will also react accordingly.

Meanwhile, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the Opposition had not accepted any of the conditions put forward by the government, and reiterated that the voting on the no-confidence motion must take place today.

She further said that no conditions of the government will be entertained and that no-time frame has been finalised for the voting either.

Following a delay in voting on the no-confidence motion, the joint Opposition, in a statement, said that Imran Khan is no longer the prime minister of Pakistan.

The leaders further reiterated that neither the Opposition, judiciary nor the people will accept any “unconstitutional move” of PM Imran Khan.

The joint Opposition further stated that now that Imran Khan is not the prime minister of Pakistan anymore, “he has lost the power of the state and government.”

“None of his decisions, action or order will hold nay constitutional or legal status,” they said, adding that he [Imran Khan] would have to face consequences for every unconstitutional step and the nation will condemn all his actions.

Taking the floor after the session resumed, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said when the National Security Committee (NSC) was informed about the details of the “top-secret document”, the forum decided to immediately demarche and the second order was to summon a session of the Parliament to probe the matter.

Amid interruption from PMLN leader Khwaja Saad Rafique, Qureshi recalled that on April 3, the deputy speaker never opposed the voting on the no-confidence motion, he only said that an unprecedented situation has arrived and a decision should be taken after consultation on this new development.

He further added that the media and people of Pakistan are aware of the “horse-trading” situation and the “market for sell-outs”. He accused the Opposition members of adopting “unconstitutional measures to purchase loyalties of the MNAs.”

Speaking during the session, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said reminded the speaker that the voting on the no-confidence motion must be carried out.

At the beginning of the session, the speaker allowed Shehbaz to begin his speech. But as soon as he started speaking, several of the 151 PTI MNAs present in the House started interrupting him by chanting slogans.

Shehbaz told the speaker to conduct the session as per the order of the Supreme Court and added that today, the Opposition will oust the "selected" prime minister by adopting a lawful and constitutional procedure.

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari drew the attention of the speaker to the order of the day. "Today is the voting day."

"They are hunters, cricketers, politicians, and are running the country in a good manner [...] then why are the exports the same as they were during my tenure," Zardari asked the government. "...all I am asking you is: vote, vote, vote, and nothing but vote [...] I do not want to against you (Asad Qaiser) to the Supreme Court and tell the court that you are guilty of contempt," the PPP co-chairman said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar claimed that the Supreme Court’s declaration of the deputy speaker's ruling was "interference in the proceedings of the Parliament."

“If Supreme Court has to decide on which day and at what time the session will be summoned then we should do away with assembly,” said Umar. He added that the apex court’s decision was “an interference in Parliament’s matters”.

Taking to the floor Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the US currency [dollars] and foreign threats “unite traitors.”

Mazari's speech revolved around the alleged US influence on Pakistani politics. "It is this nation's misfortune that America has always been successful in [changing] the leaders of Pakistan."

She recalled that the Opposition was invited to check the “threat letter” that according to the government is “proof” of a foreign-funded conspiracy. But I know why you did not come ... because you're a part of that conspiracy, which clearly states that “if you will oust Imran Khan and no-confidence vote is successful, then the nation will be forgiven.”

For his part, ex-foreign minister and PMLN leader Khwaja Asif said the lawmakers whose forefathers are named in the Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission report — on the fall of Dhaka — are calling the Opposition members traitors.

"They are lying, there is no letter [...] they will go to any lengths to save their power. They are conspiring to get martial law imposed in the country," the ex-minister said.