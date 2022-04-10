Six-year-old boy raped and murdered

Steel Town police found the body of a minor boy in Sumar Goth on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The victim was identified as six-year-old Ali Abbas, son of Yousuf.

Police said the boy had been playing near his house before he disappeared.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said medical reports showed that the boy was strangled after being subjected to torture and rape.

Cop shoots himself dead

A policeman allegedly ended his life at his house in Landhi’s Future Colony on Saturday.

The body of Head Constable Sajjad, son of Abdur Razzaq, was taken from his home in Sharafi Goth to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police said the head constable was posted at the Zaman Town police station, and he shot himself dead over unexplained reasons.

Suspected robber dies in hospital

A suspected robber who was caught and beaten up by a mob in Karachi’s District Central succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital on Saturday.

Police said the robber, Sher Afzal, son of Sakhawat, was seriously beaten up by the mob when he along with his companion was looting citizens at gunpoint on Friday. He was later handed over to the police.

The police then took him to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he died during treatment.