Six protesters detained after attack on Zaman Town police post

Six protesters have been arrested after they attacked a police post during a demonstration against the police over the allegedly illegal detention of a young man and for torturing him, which resulted in his death.

A large number of people had gathered outside the Tasveer Mahal police post of the Zaman Town police station to hold a protest, during which the protesters damaged the police post and torched two motorbikes parked outside.

The protesters claimed that the police had illegally detained a young man named Abdullah from Abdullah Shah Goth. They said the police later released the man outside the Tasveer Mahal police post after torturing him badly, resulting in his death shortly afterwards.

They said Abdullah was killed due to police torture, and demanded strict action against the policemen involved in his alleged abduction and murder. A heavy contingent of law enforcers arrived in the area to disperse the protesters.

The protesters were assured of full cooperation. Police claimed that the young man had been detained on charges of drug trafficking. Officials said that a high-level investigation will be conducted into the incident. Police also detained six people for attacking the police post.