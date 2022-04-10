Martin Dow partners with Dawaai

KARACHI: Pharmaceutical firm Martin Dow Marker Limited (MDM) signed an agreement with Dawaai, an online pharmacy, on Saturday for Joint Patient Awareness, Access and Care (JPAAC) program.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between them aims to increase patients’ awareness on disease and dosage compliance and dissemination of reliable information to cater heath issues of the public.

Both companies agreed on organising and facilitating pharmacist training programs, pharmacy management skills training, and educational awareness sessions to improve their capabilities in counseling patients and to improve access of medicines to the public.

Through the collaboration, MDM will support patients by providing its medicines at their doorstep utilising the e-commerce platform.

Speaking on the occasion, group managing director and CEO of Martin Dow Javed Ghulam Mohammad said they were working towards patient safety, awareness, and access of their medicines. The partnership would strengthen their vision of reaching out to masses through digital mediums, he added. Furquan Kidwai, founder and CEO of Dawaai, said expressed pleasure on the partnership, saying more such initiatives would continue for patients and quality health services.