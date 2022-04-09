ANP hails IHC decision on Peca

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial head Aimal Wali Khan on Friday welcomed the decision of the Islamabad High Court for striking down the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance (Peca).

In a statement, he said that Peca was an unconstitutional law aimed at stifling press freedom and voices of dissent. He said the ANP believed in the freedom of the press, which was necessary for the growth of democracy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had tried to snatch freedom from journalists and curtail press freedom, he added. The incumbent government, he said, did not tolerate a free press.

He added that the ones raising voice for democratic values and human rights often faced the wrath of despotic regimes. The Islamabad High Court, he said, frustrated the government’s bid to curtain the press freedom.

Aimal Wali said that journalism played a key role in promoting democratic values and upholding the rule of law. He said his party would stand by the journalist community in its efforts to win press freedom.

He said that journalism played a key role in promoting democratic values and diversity of thoughts and opinions.

He congratulated the journalist community over the order of the Islamabad High Court terming Peca unconstitutional, saying that like the politicians, the role of the journalists was also remarkable for upholding the rule of law and democratic values.