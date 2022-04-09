‘Kashmir Files’ promotes Modi’s Hindutva agenda: critics

NEW DELHI: Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the mass flight of Hindus from Kashmir 30 years ago to stir up hatred against the minority Muslims.

"The Kashmir Files" is the latest Bollywood offering -- more famous for its song-and-dance love stories -- to tackle themes close to the political agenda of Modi's Hindu nationalist government, critics say.

Released last month and already one of the country's highest-grossing films this year, it depicts 'harrowing' details how several hundred thousand Hindus fled Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in 1989-90.

Authorities have made entrance to the film tax-free in many states, with police and others given time off to go watch. Numerous videos shared on social media and verified as genuine by AFP have shown people in cinemas calling for revenge and for Muslims to be killed.

One clip shows Swami Jeetendranand, a Hindu monk, leading a crowd in nationalist and anti-Muslim chants. "We think that we are safe, but we are safe as long as they don't attack us," he rails. "(Muslims) are not only dangerous to India but to the whole world."

Muslim-majority Kashmir has a bloody past. Three decades of insurgency with a heavy-handed response by the Indian military have killed tens of thousands of people, mostly the Muslims.

Around 200,000 Kashmiri Hindus -- known as Pandits -- fled after the violence began in the late 1980s. Up to 219 may have been killed, according to official figures. In 2019, Modi's administration -- marginalising and vilifying India's 200 million Muslims -- revoked the region's partial autonomy and imposed a vice-like security blanket.

The movie's director Vivek Agnihotri, an avowed Modi fan, told AFP that he wanted to give "some dignity to the people who have been hurt". "Nobody asked Steven Spielberg why there were a few violent reactions to Schindler's List," he said.

But the film "certainly has an agenda", said documentary filmmaker Sanjay Kak, as it "strongly feeds into the current Islamophobic discourse in our society". "I think the film makes those goals (of the BJP) quite explicit: which is basically about setting up Kashmir as a kind of ideological pole for their vision of a new resurgent Hindu India," he told AFP.

Modi has hit back against the criticism, saying a "whole ecosystem is trying to silence the person who made the film and tried to reveal the truth". The world's largest democracy has a long history of film censorship, but detractors say the industry has come under increased pressure to make films that dovetail more with the BJP's narrative. It is just one of a string of recent military-themed movies that have been nationalistic.