NCHR believes prosecution delaying Nazim Jokhio case

KARACHI: The National Commission for Human Rights on Friday filed an application in the Sindh High Court for becoming an intervener in the bail petition of Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Filing an application in the SHC, NCHR’s member Anis Haroon submitted that the government functionaries were making attempts to influence the investigations of Nazim Jokhio murder case and the trial was being deliberately delayed by the prosecution department. She submitted that the prosecutor general’s office has without lawful authority and any merit watered down the charge sheet file in the case, causing inordinate delay in the same being presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court. She submitted that the nominated accused in the case Jam Abdul Karim was provided official protocol by members of the Executive en route and during his appearance before the high court for obtaining pre-arrest bail.

Haroon submitted that the widow of Nazim Jokhio had forgiven and tendered a compromise with the accused apparently out of fear and concern for her family, which bears testament to the influence of the accused and negligence and sheer incompetence of the relevant state authorities who failed in ensuring adequate safety for the legal heirs of the deceased.

The intervener submitted that all this is a glaring testament that there was no chance of a fair trial and justice served if left at the mercy of state officers, including those of Prosecutor General and Advocate General Sindh, who have displayed their conduct as compromised.

Haroon also submitted that the accused’s influence in the case apparently led the widow of the deceased to back off from her right stand, which is a gross violation of Article 10-A and 37 (d) of the Constitution. The court was requested to allow the applicant to become an intervener in the case for assisting the court and to place on record pertinent facts and relevant law to ensure fair and expeditious adjudication to secure the ends of justice.

The court had earlier granted pre-arrest bail to PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, who left for Dubai after the murder of Nazim Jokhio and was declared an absconder by the police. Police had submitted a charge sheet in Nazim Jokhio’s murder case before the Judicial Magistrate Malir on January 26 against Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Owais and four others arrested accused while declaring his brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and four others as absconders.

According to the investigation, Nazim Jokhio’s killing was motivated for uploading a video of his scuffle with foreigners hunting the protected houbara bustard in his village, against which he was protesting. The police officer submitted that Nazim Jokhio was badly thrashed in the Jam House by MNA Jam Abdul Karim and later by his brother Jam Owais and his guards Mir Ali and Hyder Ali for uploading the video.

The police charge-sheeted MPA Jam Owais, Mir Ali Jokhio, Hyder Ali Khaskheli, Jamal Ahmed and Mohammad Miraj for murder, concealment of evidence and criminal intimidation for causing death.

Nazim Jokhio’s body with marks of torture was found at the Jam House, said to be owned by MPA Jam Awais, in Jam Goth, on November 3, 2021. Jokhio’s brother lodged a case against PPP MPA Jam Awais, his younger brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and others for involvement in the murder of his 27-year-old brother.