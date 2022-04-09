Shela Tiwana’s paintings exhibition tomorrow

LAHORE:Exhibition of Shela Tiwana’s paintings will be opened tomorrow (Sunday) at Nairang Art Gallery. She has painted horses in particular.
“Being landlords for centuries, Tiwana clan loves breeding/rearing horses. I grew up seeing some of the best horse breeds in my backyard, that’s the only reason horses have remained one of my favourite paint subjects. Two other animals that I love to paint are tigers and leopards,” says Shela Tiwana.
Renowned painter Saeed Akhtar is her mentor. She says, “I proudly admit that Sir Akhtar made me the painter I am today. He fine-tuned my art instincts and encouraged me to experiment with different subjects like nature, portraits, history, animals, calligraphy etc. After experimenting with so many subjects I eventually decided to focus on portraits and horses.” She learned photography from well-known American photographer Malcolm.
