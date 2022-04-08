BoR, BoP sign MoU for soft loans

LAHORE:Board of Revenue (BOR) Punjab and the Bank of Punjab (BOP) signed a MoU for providing soft loans to Patwaris and other officials under consumer financing at the provincial headquarters of Board of Revenue on Thursday.

BOR Secretary (Revenue) Ashfaq Ahmad and BOP's Group Head Nadeem Butt signed the MOU. Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar, BOR members and high officials, BOP's Group Chief Consumer and Digital Banking Zahid Mustafa, Group Head Retail Asif Riaz and others were also present.

The Punjab Bank would give loans on easy instalments for purchase of motorcycles and smart phones to ease their daily life across the province. SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar reiterated the strong commitment to facilitate the employees and added that the MoU was proof of this commitment to providing necessary facilities to employees for everyday transportation and communication.