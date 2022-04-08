WCLA, ETPB ink MoU to conserve Bradlaugh Hall

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed an MoU with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the restoration of famous but ignored Bradlaugh Hall.
The hall, a property of ETPB, was in a severe dilapidated condition and its building was under threat. Under the agreement ETPB will hand over the possession of the hall to WCLA for restoration and renovation works. The project will be completed in a period of two years and WCLA will be bearing the cost of the project. The site will be handed over to ETPB after the completion of the conservation works. In future, the hall will be used for tourism purposes with the understanding of both the above-mentioned departments.
