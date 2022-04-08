Defunct firms can exit online

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday launched an online portal to facilitate closure of defunct companies.
The easy exit scheme would ensure an automated and simplified online process of exit of firms, SECP stated. The procedure of easy exit was previously carried out manually by filing an application to the regulator.
It informed that Section 426 of the Companies Act, 2017, and its corresponding regulations, the Companies (Easy Exit) Regulations, 2014, would deal with the easy exit of a defunct company.
According to the legal framework, a private or public unlisted company, which ceases to operate and has no known assets and liabilities, may apply directly to the registrar to strike its name off the register of companies, instead of submitting a winding up petition to the court.
SECP said the easy exit online portal was another initiative of the commission towards complete automation and digitalisation to facilitate the corporate sector.
ISLAMABAD: Government has allowed import and export under barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan for a first to...
KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil on Thursday dispelled reports of stopping oil to Independent Power Plants and Railways,...
KARACHI: Gold rates increased by Rs1,500 per tola in the local market on Thursday to another all-time high, pushed by...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is not in good shape and the political unrest has played havoc on all economic fronts. A...
Colombo: Sri Lanka´s president has appointed a panel of experts to organise a restructuring of foreign debt as he...
MANILA: Asian Development Bank and Louis Dreyfus Company BV have signed a loan of up to $100 million to help...
Comments