What conspiracy?

This refers to the article, ‘The conspiracy rhetoric’ (April 5) by Danish Hasan. The country is currently dealing with a constitutional crisis. Instead of dissolving the assemblies, the PTI-led government should have worked together with the opposition. If there was any conspiracy against the government, the opposition should have been questioned during National Assembly sessions. Imran Khan’s wish to be in power has created a constitutional crisis.

As the writer argued in the article, no country interferes in the activities of a country that is economically strong. Pakistan, which is facing an acute economic crisis, has been failing to come out of the grey list of the FATF for the last few years. How is it even possible to develop an independent foreign policy? We need to be self-reliant first, and then roar like a lion. History tells that the US did meddle in other countries’ affairs, but in this case, there isn’t any strong evidence of its role in this no-confidence motion. It is shameful that this is what our politicans are doing in the country. These baseless accusations are likely to have a negative impact on our relations with other countries. Undoubtedly, Khan’s actions will harm the country’s political system.

Naseer Ahmed

Awaran