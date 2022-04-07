Dark times are familiar territory for Pakistan. Rather than progress and prosperity, instability and regression are Pakistan’s chief residents.

Our eyes are so accustomed to darkness that we can hardly tell the difference between the light of a candle or that of the blazing sun. Anything that appears to be real or authentic is being assaulted under the guise of morality and democracy. In the midst of conflict, we lose the irreplaceable in-between. Balance and unity are the most important characteristics when a society is facing upheaval. What comes to the fore instead is divisiveness and inflexibility.

Famous filmmaker Albert Maysles said: “tyranny is the deliberate removal of nuance.” These words have never rung truer than they do today. With the absence of critical thought and rationality, the art of discourse is falling by the wayside. There is more emphasis on being right rather than being effective, which is a symptom of blindly following a narrative. Unfortunately, we have reached a stage where ideology has become more important than facts. We have boxed ourselves into little compartments and dare not seek to challenge or even listen to the other side of the aisle.

The opposition and the liberal progressive elite in Pakistan talk of the primacy of the constitution. Since 1973, Pakistan’s economic, educational, and societal fabric has been coming apart at the seams, largely because of the 1973 constitution, which was compiled after the tragic war in former East Pakistan. This constitution, which is treated like divine law, is the product of a war that killed thousands. Furthermore, it is loaded with contradictions and loopholes which only suit the upper echelon of society.

Progressives use words like violate and abrogate which play well on Twitter, however, have the ‘guardians’ of the constitution ever thought it is this very constitution that has violated and abrogated the majority of our citizens? We have to acknowledge that the constitution has been repeatedly manipulated because it is fundamentally flawed.

I say this not to provoke, but to have a conversation where we can challenge things we do not agree with, and not be so certain in our positions. Defending one’s narrative to the hilt, even if it does not suit the current situation, is not noble; it is sheer pigheadedness and extremely counterproductive. I argue that the core goal has to be the removal of this system, rather than obsessing over individuals and technicalities. Even in the darkest of times we have the capacity to see some illumination, which will hopefully bring forward a new and vibrant social contract that caters to every segment of society.

Imran Khan’s dismissal of the no-trust motion against him has greatly angered the opposition. The prime minister argues that he was within his rights to dissolve the assembly due to a foreign conspiracy which is seeking to overthrow him in order to destabilize Pakistan. It wouldn’t be the first time that Pakistan has been destabilized because of outside interference, so the assertion certainly is not outlandish. It will be interesting to see how this all pans out in the coming days.

Rather than crying foul, perhaps the opposition should prepare for the General Election which will be held in under 90 days. It would not be surprising if we see the opposition use all their ammunition before the General Election, because deep down they realize that Imran Khan is still extremely popular among the people. What they do not want to do is take the game deep, as it will give Imran Khan an opportunity to regroup and galvanize the public.

Pakistan remains on the precipice. Conflict among politicians and society at large continues to deepen our wounds. This current debacle is an example of a country that is obsessed with looking backwards. Those who are trying to dislodge Imran Khan are not new progressive politicians. It is the same old opportunists who have governed before and made a hash of it. The countless cases of corruption and poor governance are there to be seen.

This fiasco should make Imran Khan realize that these jaded politicians keep nipping at his heels, because the current political system gives them sustenance. If Imran Khan comes through this sordid affair, he should make it a priority to rectify the system so he can govern without hassle.

