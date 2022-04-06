Democracy in Pakistan

Once again, history is repeating itself. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his/her five-year-long tenure. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to turn Pakistan into a modern democratic state, but his sudden death created a vacuum which led to the never-ending political turmoil in the country. The people of Pakistan have experienced almost every type of government. But nothing has led to an end to political chaos. Now, Imran Khan has dissolved the assemblies. It is important to mention here that Pakistan is facing economic and social problems that cannot be addressed with an ongoing democratic crisis.

The strengthening of democracy is a prerequisite for the development of the country. It is unfortunate that our politicians are not allowing democracy to flourish in the country.

Irfan Gulab

Sohbat Pur