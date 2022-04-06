Gold rises Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs800 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs132,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs686 to Rs113,169.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,928 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.