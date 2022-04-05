ISLAMABAD: The political situation prevailing in the country with special reference to the ongoing proceedings in the apex court in the wake of scuttling of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on Sunday was under active discussion in the traditional Iftar-dinner hosted by former federal secretary Syed Anwar Mahmood in Islamabad Club on Monday evening.
The major subject under discussion among the guests was about the possibility of restoration of the national legislature and declaration of Deputy Speaker’s ruling as unconstitutional by the learned court.
The guests were divided about the possible outcome of the Supreme Court but they had consensus about the illegality of the ruling of the Deputy Speaker and flagrant violation of the Constitution.
The tussle could shift to roads and streets. They were of the view that the PTI has developed fake narrative on account of foreign conspiracy for changing the regime in Pakistan. It wouldn’t hold for longer period, they viewed.
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday....
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a...
LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the...
NEW YORK: In an unprecedented event, over 1,000 Muslims broke their fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers...
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to raise questions before the Supreme Court today about the process of...
According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave
Comments
Tan Zar commented 5 hours ago
Reply 0 0