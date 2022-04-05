ISLAMABAD: The political situation prevailing in the country with special reference to the ongoing proceedings in the apex court in the wake of scuttling of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on Sunday was under active discussion in the traditional Iftar-dinner hosted by former federal secretary Syed Anwar Mahmood in Islamabad Club on Monday evening.

The major subject under discussion among the guests was about the possibility of restoration of the national legislature and declaration of Deputy Speaker’s ruling as unconstitutional by the learned court.



The guests were divided about the possible outcome of the Supreme Court but they had consensus about the illegality of the ruling of the Deputy Speaker and flagrant violation of the Constitution.

The tussle could shift to roads and streets. They were of the view that the PTI has developed fake narrative on account of foreign conspiracy for changing the regime in Pakistan. It wouldn’t hold for longer period, they viewed.