Tuesday April 05, 2022
Top Story

Speaker Asad Qaiser refused to give Article 5 ruling

Asad Qaiser had tried to convince PM Imran Khan’s legal team, and when consensus could not be reached, he did not go to the NA on April 3

By News Desk
April 05, 2022
Speaker Asad Qaiser during a session of the National Assembly. —Courtesy NA Twitter
Speaker Asad Qaiser during a session of the National Assembly. —Courtesy NA Twitter

KARACHI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not in favour of giving Article 5 ruling, according to sources. 

He had tried to convince the prime minister’s legal team, and when consensus could not be reached, he did not go to the NA on April 3.

Earlier, Attorney General Khalid Javed had also told anchorperson Hamid Mir in Geo News programme Capital Talk that voting was a must on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3 under the Constitution.

According to Geo News programme, the reason for Speaker Asad Qaiser not chairing the session had come to the fore now. Sources said PM’s legal team had drafted the ruling under Article 5, which was read out by the NA deputy speaker. 

When the team failed to convince Asad Qaiser, then deputy speaker was asked to chair the session. That was why Qasim Suri chaired the session.

Comments

    News Reviews commented 10 hours ago

    This is factually incorrect news. The speaker has co-signed the ruling with bold words saying he concurs with the ruling.

    8 0

    Ali commented 6 hours ago

    No comments from Asad Qaiser. Just puting blame on someone.

    7 2

    Hamid Mir and fake news commented 4 hours ago

    sell your soul to the devil

    6 0

    No Ash commented 4 hours ago

    Purely speculative article based on assumptions designed to get a statement from the speaker Asad.

    6 0

    Khalid Pervez commented 4 hours ago

    This is what is called great journalism, a sensational story with reference only to a Geo 'programme'. Well, I for one am convinced. ))

    3 2