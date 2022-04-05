Speaker Asad Qaiser refused to give Article 5 ruling

KARACHI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not in favour of giving Article 5 ruling, according to sources.
He had tried to convince the prime minister’s legal team, and when consensus could not be reached, he did not go to the NA on April 3.
Earlier, Attorney General Khalid Javed had also told anchorperson Hamid Mir in Geo News programme Capital Talk that voting was a must on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3 under the Constitution.
According to Geo News programme, the reason for Speaker Asad Qaiser not chairing the session had come to the fore now. Sources said PM’s legal team had drafted the ruling under Article 5, which was read out by the NA deputy speaker.
When the team failed to convince Asad Qaiser, then deputy speaker was asked to chair the session. That was why Qasim Suri chaired the session.
