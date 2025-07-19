Local govt holidays cancelled in Karachi amid looming rain

A view of overcast clouds over the provincial capital on July 22, 2023. — NNI

The Sindh government has cancelled local government holidays and activated emergency protocols in anticipation of monsoon rains in Karachi, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thundercloud formation over the city by this afternoon or evening.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said holidays for local government had been cancelled and arrangements made to ensure swift drainage of rainwater in vulnerable areas. He added that dewatering pumps had been secured for low-lying localities, and a Rain Emergency Centre had been established to operate round the clock.

According to the PMD, there is a chance of light rain in Karachi today, while a moderate-intensity spell is expected on Sunday. The department also noted that another monsoon system may affect Sindh toward the end of July.

On Friday, weather analysts had forecast rainfall in Karachi between July 19 and 21, saying thunderclouds were likely to begin forming around the city by Saturday afternoon or evening.

The rain-bearing weather system was located over southwestern Uttar Pradesh, India, and moving toward Rajasthan, according to the weatherman. Analysts believed that the system could begin impacting parts of Sindh, including Karachi, by Friday night or later that evening.

If the system continues to move westward, it may bring heavy rainfall to various districts of Sindh. However, for now, moderate rain is expected in Karachi, as per the forecast. Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system's trajectory and its potential effects on southern Pakistan in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, the PMD had forecast rain and thunder in Karachi starting Saturday as monsoon winds entered most parts of Sindh.

The system is expected to bring more widespread rain on July 19, with thunderstorms predicted in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad. Rainfall is also likely in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal.