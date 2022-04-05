 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Nobody above Constitution, says Shujaat

By Our Correspondent
April 05, 2022

LAHORE: PMLQ president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the Constitution is the most supreme. Nobody is above the Constitution, be it the parliament or any office-holder or any personality in personal capacity nobody can issue any order over and above the Constitution, he said. In a statement on Monday, he said the parliament cannot make any law free of the Constitution. All are subordinate to the Constitution, he added.

