Opposition wants SC full court to hear case

ISLAMABAD: The united opposition called upon the full court of the Supreme Court to hear the case against the unconstitutional government act against the no-confidence motion in Sunday sitting of the National Assembly.

The joint statement of the united opposition appreciated the move by the SC chief justice for taking notice of the situation. Welcoming the immediate action and issuance of short order by the SC chief justice and his brother judges in view of the serious constitutional crisis facing the country and the nation, the united opposition and the 22 million people of Pakistan are hopeful that the supreme judiciary of Pakistan will stand by the Constitution, the joint statement said.

It added, “SC will rule in a fair, just and constitutional manner on the crisis arising out of unconstitutional measures.” The united opposition said that Imran Niazi had on Sunday committed open coup against the country and the Constitution, the punishment of which is mentioned in Article 6 of the Constitution and his revolt deserves condemnation. ”Today is the darkest day in the history of the country in which rebellion against the Constitution, democracy, law and political ethics has taken place,” the united opposition said.

It said that it strongly condemned the unconstitutional and non-parliamentary actions and attitudes the Speaker, and called them unconstitutional. The joint statement said that the united opposition had proved its clear majority in the House. The united opposition thanked all those who stood with the Constitution, the people of Pakistan, democracy and the Constitution and the people.