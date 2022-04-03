Minister opens housing scheme in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Saturday inaugurated a multi-million rupees improvement plan in the housing scheme under Dera Development Authority (DDA) during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to a handout, the plan includes construction and installation of underground sewerage system, roads, green belts, parks and street lights in the DDA housing scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Inayatullah Waseem, Project Director DDA Shah Jahan Khan and other officials concerned, and elders of the area attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the provincial minister said that despite the prolonged difficult times of Covid-19 in the present tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction and development, employment and housing facilities were provided to the poor to live contended under their own roof.

“In this way, the PTI-led government was also fulfilling the promise of bread, cloth and house (Roti, Kapra Aur Makan) to the people today, the promise that was not made by us but by the many times ruling parties in the past just to garner the votes of the people and then these rulers would come to power and forget all the promises and heat up the market of corruption to fill their personal coffers,” he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur regretted that the rulers of the past had looted the national wealth with both hands in the name of mega projects but did not pay any attention to improving the living standards of the masses. The minister said that funds for DDA Housing Society had been withheld for a long time due to which housing problems here were on the rise but he added that he was making efforts for the funds.