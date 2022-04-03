Pakistan is in the middle of a severe political crisis. Its political situation has massively deteriorated. Economic mismanagement and corruption continue unabated. The economy has virtually collapsed. Inflation has wreaked havoc on the lives of people. High rents have made it impossible for people to afford a decent house. If this political turmoil continues, Pakistanis will bear the brunt of the ill-thought-out policies of the opposition parties. It is also being feared that the country is likely to face isolation in the global forum if it keeps making diplomatic blunders. A majority of Pakistanis are tired of this ever-evolving political turmoil. It seems that the political parties do not care about what people think.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad