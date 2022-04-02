PTI asks workers to reach D-Chowk tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday asked its workers to be ready and reach the D-Chowk on Sunday at 10:00am on the occasion of voting on no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

PTI’s old campaigner and Central Secretariat Chief Administrator took to Twitter to share this information. Earlier, he also tweeted, “A sea of lakhs of people is prepared to come to Islamabad on the call of prime minister. There is an appeal to workers to wait for the next announcement”.

Central PTI leader and Federal Minister Asad Umar also in a message on social media, said that tomorrow and day after, PTI organisations across Pakistan and lovers of Imran Khan, would hold peaceful demonstrations against the no-trust motion conspiracy against Imran Khan. “The world will watch that the nation is standing with its skipper and against the conspiracy,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the expiry of time given to the renegade PTI members, the party leadership had decided to take a decisive action against them for their indulgence in horse-trading. Prime Minister Imran Khan had already dismissed the renegade members’ replies to the show cause notices as unreasonable. “Yes, notices were initially issued to 13 rebel members. However, their number has now increased to at least 20 members,” said a party source.

Prime Minister and PTIChairman Imran Khan formally approved to file references against the members of National Assembly who were involved in horse trading. To this effect, Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Babar Awan and PTI Central Additional Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani held a meeting.

References against deviant members have been prepared in the light of instructions of the prime minister and PTI chairman. Documentary evidence against members involved in horse trading will also be sent along with references.

The references are being sent to the National Assembly Speaker under Article 63-A (1) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf constitution. “Prime Minister and Chairman has directed to take stern legal action against the unscrupulous members,” said Dr Babar Awan. He noted that the constitution imposes basic condition of honesty and trust on MPs and renegade members openly deviated from instructions of parliamentary party chief. He added on having committed serious constitutional crimes such as buying and selling of conscience and horse trading, they are no more honest and trustworthy. “References have been prepared in the light of the directions of the prime minister and PTI chairman. References will soon be sent to the NA Speaker for legal action against deviant members,” he said.